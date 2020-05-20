Ontario Puts Off Controversial Post-Secondary Funding Conditions

Richard Lautens via Getty Images Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano at Queen's Park. Romano has deferred the deadline for controversial new post-secondary funding conditions amid the pandemic.

Ontario has deferred the deadline for colleges and universities to sign onto a significant and controversial change to their provincial funding. The previous agreements between the province and post-secondary institutions expired in March 2020. The ministry had been working to sign new ones that would extend until 2025 — and would include new conditions for funding — by March 31, ministry spokesperson Ciara Byrne told HuffPost Canada in an email. Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano deferred the deadline to sign the new agreements “so that colleges and universities can focus their resources on addressing the extraordinary challenges that have emerged due to COVID-19,” Byrne said. Byrne did not say when the deadline has been deferred to, or what might happen if the outbreak continues into September. “We are pleased that Minister Romano has agreed to a pause in the process until the ramifications of the pandemic on the sector and the economy are more fully understood,” David Lindsay, president and CEO of the Council of Ontario Universities, said in an emailed statement to HuffPost. Ontario universities receive regular transfer payments from the province. Lindsay said the council is not anticipating any changes to the current transfer payment schedule.

In its 2019 budget, the province revealed its plan to increase performance-based funding in the 2020-21 academic year. Previously, 1.4 per cent of universities’ funding, and 1.2 per cent for colleges, has been tied to performance. In the 2020-21 year, up to 25 per cent of the province’s operating funding for these schools was to be based on ten performance metrics, according to the ministry spokesperson. That number was set to go up to 60 per cent in five years. The performance metrics include: Graduate employment earnings,

The proportion of graduates employed full-time in a related or partially related field to their program of study,

Graduate rate. Institutions would be able to weight the metrics based on their academic priorities and the past success of certain faculties and research fields. WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises $9 billion aid package for students. Story continues below.

‘Risky’ performance metrics criticized Marc Spooner, a faculty of education professor at the University of Regina, said performance measures tied to funding distort the purpose of a university to foster creative thinking and create well-rounded citizens by encouraging universities to act more like job training centres. Spooner said the COVID-19 crisis has exposed the “utter folly” of the indicators. “They’re mostly based on the labor market, and other economic indicators, which the university has little control over.” He also said the metrics that reward privately funded research risk turning a university into “a corporate-style research and development centre” rather than a centre doing research for the public interest. The Ontario Universities and Colleges Coalition said in a September 2019 statement that the new funding approach would “fundamentally compromise the integrity of Ontario’s higher education system.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario's Minister of Health Christine Elliott, left, walks with Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long Term Care, at Queen's Park in Toronto on April 18, 2020.