Ontario Reports 7 New Coronavirus Cases Within 24 Hours

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total in the province to 18.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, is expected to provide details about the new cases at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

A spate of new cases was reported over the weekend, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

On Sunday, there were four new coronavirus cases reported in Ontario.

Williams has said that so far it doesn’t appear the virus known as COVID-19 is spreading locally.