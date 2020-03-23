Ontario Orders Shutdown Of All Non-Essential Businesses

Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes his way to a podium to give a telecast at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on March 21, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is ordering the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province to help deal with the spread of COVID-19. “The gravity of this order does not escape me,” Ford said Monday at Queen’s Park. Earlier:

He says the order will be effective Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. and will be in place for at least 14 days. Ford says the next 36 hours will give non-essential businesses the chance to prepare. He says he will release the list of businesses Tuesday that will be allowed to stay open, but food will remain on the grocery store shelves and people will still have access to medication. The premier says it was a tough decision, but now is not the time for half measures. Police will enforce the order, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said. 78 new cases Monday Ontario reported 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the provincial total to 503. It’s the largest increase in a day so far. The total includes six deaths and eight cases that have fully resolved. At least six of the new cases are hospitalized, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 70s. Ford also announced that Ontario is providing a $200-million funding boost for social services, including shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits. Money is set to go to municipalities and social service agencies, and will help those organizations hire additional staff and operate using social distancing.

“Organizations across the province are doing critical work right now to help vulnerable Ontarians and these funds will allow them to directly help those who need it most,” Ford said in a statement. The funding will also go toward an expanded emergency assistance program for people on welfare to help cover food, rent, informal childcare arrangements and other services. Ontario has also enhanced its COVID-19 self-assessment tool, making it interactive and allowing the province to gather data from it. The new tool takes users through a series of questions about their symptoms and will help them determine if they are likely to have COVID-19 and what to do.

Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images An Ottawa Public Health officer waves to the next person in line at the COVID-19 testing centre on March 23, 2020 in Ottawa.