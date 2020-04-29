Ontario's Court System Advances '25 Years In 25 Days' Due To COVID-19

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images Ontario Attorney Doug Downey is sworn in at Queen's Park in Toronto. Downey says the province's justice system has modernized "by 25 years in 25 days" to function during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A shrill, persistent echo punctuated by loud beeps nearly derailed what is believed to be the first virtual murder trial in Ontario earlier this month. Presiding over the virtual courtroom from his home, Ontario Superior Court Justice John McMahon attempted to fix the issue alongside lawyers and court staff as they waited for Michael Colatosti to appear by video conference from the Toronto South Detention Centre. “For whatever reason, this is not working right now,” an exasperated McMahon said a few minutes later, ready to call it a day. In the end, a suggestion from the defence — that everyone mute their phone and computer microphone — resolved the problem and allowed the hearing to move forward, despite a few more technological glitches. With jury trials on hold and all in-person court operations shut down for months, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Ontario’s justice system to rapidly modernize, fast-tracking changes many in the legal field have championed for years. Watch Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s latest coronavirus updates. Story continues after video.

While switching to virtual hearings and electronic filing has brought its own set of growing pains and raised concerns over privacy and transparency, participants at all levels of the justice system say there is no returning to an antiquated, paper-based model once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. And they stress technology will play a crucial role in tackling the massive backlog of cases the province’s already overburdened courts will face when normal operations resume. “I don’t think anyone should want to return to what was normal, because what was normal was really outdated, inefficient and costly,” said Ottawa defence lawyer Michael Spratt. He described a system “stuck in the 1970s or 80s”: still heavily reliant on fax machines and physical media such as CDs, where lawyers often have to travel more than an hour to submit documents in person or attend a judicial pretrial that lasts only minutes.

I don’t think anyone should want to return to what was normal, because what was normal was really outdated, inefficient and costly. Michael Spratt

It wouldn’t be practical or appropriate to carry out complex matters, where witnesses need to be cross-examined and assessed for their credibility, over phone or video conferencing, but using technology for routine matters could save a lot of time and energy, he said. Cases such as Colatosti’s, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and attempted murder in an attack on a personal support worker, are a good example of what can continue to be handled remotely when the pandemic abates, Attorney General Doug Downey told The Canadian Press this week. His office approved the trial to proceed before a judge alone, though murder cases typically must be heard by a jury. The Crown and defence also jointly submitted Colatosti should be found not criminally responsible due to a major mental disorder at the time, a submission the judge accepted.

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images An Ottawa courthouse is seen in a stock photo. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Ontario's justice system to modernize.

The pandemic provides “an opportunity to look at not just how we do things but why we do things,” Downey said. It’s clear the system needs to dramatically cut down on paper, Downey said. The province has leased 600 laptops to help during the crisis, setting them up with a virtual private network and digital recording devices, he said. “We’ve armed everybody with the tools,” he said. “I like to say we’ve modernized the justice system 25 years in 25 days.” The attorney general recently announced $1.3 million in funding for technology to help courts and tribunals transition to remote operations during the pandemic. Others in the justice system say consistent funding will be required to build on this progress, adding spending restrictions and red tape are part of what has kept the courts locked in the past. Court system criticized for slow pace of change The slow pace of modernization in Ontario courts has long been a target of criticism, with the province’s auditor general repeatedly zeroing in on outdated technology as hampering court efficiency. In her latest annual report, Bonnie Lysyk found paper made up more than 96 per cent of the documents filed in Ontario’s court system in 2018-19. Had electronic filing been embraced earlier, it would have greatly softened the shock of COVID-19 on the courts, said Scott Maidment, a longtime litigator and member of a newly formed task force on virtual court hearings. The group, dubbed the E-Hearings Task Force, was formed to help the courts adapt to the crisis. Its objectives include establishing best practices for virtual hearings and identifying a suitable electronic platform, Maidment said. Several platforms, including the video conferencing app Zoom, have been used so far, he said. The task force requires that any platform selected be user-friendly, reliable and capable of handling several simultaneous uploads and downloads, he said. It must also be able to protect confidential information while remaining open to the public, he said.

... it’s not going to be necessary anymore to imagine what a virtual hearing looks like ... Scott Maidment