Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says more regional lockdowns could be coming as the province reports a spike in COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day. Ford says the recent increases in virus rates is of concern and the government could take additional action to close down hard-hit areas of Ontario. He says he believes a second wave is coming and the province will introduce a fall plan to address the virus in the coming days. The province reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 today, a level not seen in Ontario since early June. Ford urged people to continue to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus. He says social gatherings where people are not respecting those guidelines continue to be a main source of infection.

The head of the province's hospital association also issued a warning on Monday that the increasing COVID-19 infection rates could plunge Ontario into a second lockdown. Ontario Hospital Association president Anthony Dale said that infection rate increases in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa could spread to the rest of the province if people don't respect public health guidelines. Some Ontario residents have been lulled into a false sense of security and they must practise physical distancing, wear masks when required, and neither host nor attend unsafe gatherings and parties, he said. "If current trends continue to accelerate, economic restrictions may tighten once more, and the school year for our children will be in jeopardy," Dale said in a statement. Dale said he was making the request on behalf of the province's hospital staff who are the anchor of Ontario's pandemic response. "We implore the people of Ontario to strictly adhere to the public health measures that helped bring wave one under control and allowed Ontario to re-open its economy," he said.