Ontario Reverts To Modified Stage 2 After Record 939 New COVID-19 Cases

Ontario reported 939 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, a new daily record for the province.

TORONTO _ Ontario is imposing new restrictions in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

They will prohibit indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and close gyms, movie theatres and casinos.

The measures will go into effect tomorrow and will be in place for at least 28 days.

The government is also asking people in those areas to leave their homes only for essential purposes.

The new restrictions come as Ontario marked a record 939 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, most of them in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 336 cases are in Toronto, 150 in Peel Region and 126 in Ottawa.

The province is also reporting five new deaths due to the virus today.

The government says it has a backlog of 58,173 tests, and has conducted 44,914 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 225 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, up from 192 reported yesterday.

The province says 47 people are in intensive care and 29 are on a ventilator.

The government says if current trends continue, the province could experience “worst-case scenarios” seen in northern Italy and New York City earlier in the pandemic.

