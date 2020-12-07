Ford To Provide COVID-19 Vaccine Update As Ontario Cases Hit New Record

The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions at the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto. The premier is expected to provide an update on Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine plans Monday.

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 26 deaths related to the virus.

That’s a record high for new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, topping yesterday’s daily total by one.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 601 new cases in Toronto, 512 in Peel Region, and 167 in York Region.

She also says there are 1,412 more resolved cases since the last daily update and nearly 45,300 tests completed in that time.

Today’s daily update brings Ontario up to a total of 129,234 COVID-19 cases, 109,402 resolved and 3,798 deaths.

Ontario’s vaccine plan to come

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make an announcement about Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine plans this afternoon.

Ford will be holding a news conference with Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.

They will be joined by Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones at Queen’s Park.

Watch: Ontario To Announce Vaccine Task Force Friday.