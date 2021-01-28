Counting Error Halves Number Of COVID-19 Vaccinations In Ontario

Carlos Osorio / Reuters Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Jan. 4, 2021.

OTTAWA — The Ontario government announced Thursday that it botched reporting its own vaccination data by misinterpreting the total number of doses administered as the number of people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A statement released by the Ministry of Health blamed the double-counting error on officials. "As a result, the number of people who have been fully vaccinated is half of what is currently listed," it reads. The two approved vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses for full efficacy. "Officials inadvertently provided data on the number of doses administered to achieve full vaccination." The previous day, the province reported 96,000 people had been fully vaccinated.

Ministry spokesperson David Jenson confirmed Thursday the data has since been updated and the current number of people who have been fully vaccinated is 55,286.The total number of doses administered remains unchanged. Ontario is currently in phase one of its vaccine rollout plan, expanding vaccinations to hospital workers, essential caregivers, long-term care and retirement home residents, and First Nation communities, Indigenous populations in urban areas, and Métis and Inuit adults. The province’s second phase of its vaccine rollout plan is a mass vaccination campaign projected to begin in July. The aim is to vaccinate 8.5 million people, but the vaccination rate will depend on supply of available COVID-19 vaccines. Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo told reporters during a press conference Thursday that more than 904,000 people have so far received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 21 per cent of residents living in Canada’s northern communities. Vaccine supply is an issue that has been top of mind recently with the temporary decrease of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shipments imported to Canada and signals from the European Commission that it is considering an “export transparency mechanism.” “As you know we’re in a period of limited global supply,” said Canadian Forces Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who is leading the country’s vaccine distribution logistics.

