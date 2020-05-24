Jack Boland/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday May 22, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that asymptomatic people can get tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, as cases continued to mount in the province and officials criticized thousands of people crowding in a Toronto park.

The premier said mass testing is the province’s best defence against the virus, and added the only way for the province to reach testing capacity is for people to go to provincial assessment centres.

“If you are worried you have COVID-19, or that you’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, even if you’re not showing symptoms, please go get a test,” Ford said during a televised speech on Sunday.

“You will not be turned away, you don’t need an appointment, just show up.”

The messaging is a marked change from earlier Ministry of Health guidelines for the general public, which said that only people displaying one or more symptoms of the novel coronavirus should be tested.