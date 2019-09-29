NEWS
Ontario School Staff Union CUPE To Begin Work-To-Rule Campaign After Contract Talks Fail

Talks between education workers and the Ontario government have come to a halt.

Teachers and faculty staff of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union walk the picket line at George Brown College in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2017. 

TORONTO — Tens of thousands of education workers in Ontario are poised to begin a job action Monday morning after weekend contract talks broke down.

The union that represents custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators says its members will begin a work-to-rule campaign.

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions represents 55,000 education workers who will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.

It says its bargaining unit failed to reach a new collective agreement with the province and school board trustees.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says it’s “deeply disappointing” that contract negotiations broke down.

Contracts for Ontario’s public school teachers and education workers expired Aug. 31, and the major unions are in various stages of bargaining.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.

