Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS Teachers and faculty staff of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union walk the picket line at George Brown College in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2017.

TORONTO — Tens of thousands of education workers in Ontario are poised to begin a job action Monday morning after weekend contract talks broke down.

The union that represents custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators says its members will begin a work-to-rule campaign.

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions represents 55,000 education workers who will stop working overtime and performing extra duties.