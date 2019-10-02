Hero Images via Getty Images Non-teaching staff at Ontario schools gave strike notice on Wednesday.

Nothing strikes fear into the heart of parents like the words "school" and "strike." And on Wednesday, as news broke that non-teaching staff at Ontario's schools could walk off the job as early as Monday, that worry became a reality. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario School Board Council of Unions gave five-day strike action notice in an address at Queen's Park. Workers have already been on work-to-rule for three days.

Parents probably have a lot of questions. Here are the answers we know so far: Will there definitely be a strike? CUPE gave strike notice. They are required to give a five-day warning if they plan to walk off the job, CUPE noted in a news release. They added that they invited the province and the Council of Trustees’ Associations (CTA) to begin bargaining with the union “around the clock” to avoid a strike. If there is a strike, when would it start? Monday, Oct. 7. Who would be striking? Non-teaching staff. This includes librarians, custodians and tradespeople, administrative assistants, instructors, nutrition service workers, school safety monitors and social workers, education assistants (EAs), early childhood educators (ECEs). But, this could differ depending on the school board. CUPE represents different categories of workers at different school boards. Will schools close? That will depend on the individual school boards. Some schools could close if workers walk out on Monday, but others might not. For instance, CUPE doesn’t represent any workers at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. School boards are making that assessment now with student safety as the focus, Shane Gonsalves, managing director of public affairs for the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, told HuffPost Canada.

Morsa Images via Getty Images There's still a chance teaching staff could strike, too.