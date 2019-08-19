The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a meeting for Canada's provincial leaders in Saskatoon on July 10, 2019.

The new plan will see all municipalities — including Toronto — pay 30 per cent of the public health care costs. Under the initial plan, Toronto would be on the hook for 50 per cent of the cost. Starting on Jan. 1, 2020, municipalities will also have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, which the province previously fully funded. Watch: The Ford government’s cronyism scandal gets explained. Story continues below.