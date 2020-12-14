No Charges For Cop Who Killed 26-Year-Old Black Man In Crisis: SIU

Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press D'Andre Campbell's family, (left to right) sister Michelle Campbell, mother Yvonne Campbell and brother Dajour Campbell, pose for a photo outside their lawyer's office in Toronto on July 14, 2020.

Ontario’s police watchdog says there is “no basis” to lay charges against a Peel Region officer who fatally shot a mentally ill man in his Brampton, Ont., home earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officer who shot D’Andre Campbell had reason to believe he was acting in self-defence.

Agency director Joseph Martino’s report says Campbell was experiencing a mental health episode on April 6, when he had called 911 about a dispute in the home.

Martino says the officer told Campbell to drop a knife when he entered the kitchen, and Tasered Campbell after the man took steps towards himself and another officer.