Ontario Delays Overhaul Of Its Controversial Autism Program

Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario Minister Todd Smith speaks to reporters at the legislature in Toronto on Nov. 29, 2018.

TORONTO — Parents of children with autism burst into tears today as the provincial government announced another delay in getting their kids the services they need.

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Todd Smith announced that a needs-based program will be phased in over two years, instead of being up and running in April as previously promised.

Parents who were watching the announcement, some of them clutching pictures of their children, began weeping and saying, “not good enough.”

Smith says the work has already started, but it is complex and will take time to be fully implemented.