Ontario, You’ll Have To Wait A While Longer To Expand Your Bubble

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks at the province's daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 25, 2020.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to keep following public health orders heading into summer, as rising COVID-19 cases and high-profile misbehaviour in a Toronto park over the weekend threatened to derail Ontario’s reopening plans.

Canada’s most populous province, one of the hardest hit in the pandemic, had been contemplating letting more than one family to link up in so-called “bubbles” and allowing gatherings of more than five people. But Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that the province’s top doctor is reluctant to loosen those rules yet. “There is a concern with people creating groups that are too large,” she said. Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed frustration at the otherwise “smart young people” who crowded into Trinity Bellwoods Park in downtown Toronto on a warm, sunny Saturday. “It was like a rock concert without the band,” he said Monday, encouraging anyone who was there to get tested for the virus.

I’m not going to punish the whole province because a group of people in Toronto ended up getting together. Premier Doug Ford

But he said the recklessness on display at Trinity Bellwoods was not a reason to reinstitute some of the restrictions already removed. “I’m not going to punish the whole province because a group of people in Toronto ended up getting together,” he said. “Like, 99.9 per cent of the people are phenomenal.” 400 new cases Ontario reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases Monday for a fifth straight day, after posting daily growth numbers in the 200s and 300s earlier in the month. It has now seen growth rates of between 1.5 and 1.9 per cent for 16 of the past 17 days. Elliott said the rising numbers were likely due to Mother’s Day gatherings that flouted official guidelines. Ford added officials will be keeping a sharp eye on the numbers and it’s too soon to say how they could play into Ontario’s future reopening plans. “Everything’s on the table, but we’re very cautious,” he said. “As soon as we see these numbers climb a bit, you get a little gun shy.”

Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill to attend a committee meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic on May 20, 2020 in Ottawa.