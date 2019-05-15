Ontario Doctors Opposed To Treatment Must Still Give Referrals, Court Rules

The Canadian Press A new ruling means doctors in Ontario must provide referrals for health-care services that they refuse to provide to patients themselves.

TORONTO — Ontario’s highest court says doctors in the province must give referrals for medical services that clash with their moral or religious beliefs.

In a unanimous ruling released Wednesday, a three-judge panel dismissed an appeal seeking to overturn a divisional court decision that upheld the referral requirement

The referral requirement is part of a policy issued by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to address issues surrounding, among other things, assisted dying and abortion.

Last year, the divisional court found that while the policy does infringe on doctors’ religious freedom, the benefits to the public outweigh the cost to physicians.

The court said doctors can ask their staff to provide a referral to another doctor who can provide the service, or choose to specialize in a type of medicine where these issues are less frequent.