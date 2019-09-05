Ontario Education Workers Take 1st Step Toward Strike

LWA/Dann Tardif via Getty Images Students work in a classroom in a stock photo.

TORONTO — A union representing Ontario education workers has taken an initial step toward a legal strike position.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has requested what is known as a “no-board report,” which starts a countdown toward a potential strike.

CUPE, which represents 55,000 workers such as custodians, clerical staff and educational assistants, says they will be in a legal strike position the week of Sept. 23.

In the meantime, there are more bargaining dates scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.