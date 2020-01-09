Ontario Elementary Teachers To Start Rotating Strikes

Chris Young/Canadian Press Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, joins members at Ogden Junior Public School in Toronto on Nov. 27, 2019.

TORONTO — Elementary teachers in Ontario are planning rotating strikes starting Jan. 20 unless there is significant progress in contract talks. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said Thursday that “if the government refuses to address critical issues” by Jan. 17, its members will start a full withdrawal of services on a rotating basis the following Monday. Union president Sam Hammond said in six months of contract talks, government negotiators have only discussed cuts to education. “This government’s approach to education sector contract talks is a sham,” he said in a statement. “They have met with ETFO for a very limited time on each of the 22 days of bargaining since August, making it obvious that there is no intention or ability for them to address serious issues affecting the education of elementary students and educators.”

Hammond has said key issues are more supports for students with special needs, addressing violence in schools and preserving full-day kindergarten. Elementary teachers are also seeking higher wage increases than the government has offered. The teachers have also been staging an administrative work-to-rule campaign since November, and they say they will ramp that up starting Monday by no longer supervising extra-curricular activities, participating in field trips, or participating in assemblies, except to supervise students. All of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions have expressed frustration with a lack of progress in talks with the government. They have been without contracts since Aug. 31.

High school teachers have staged a series of rotating strikes and have also been on a work-to-rule campaign since November. Teachers in the English Catholic system will be starting an administrative work-to-rule campaign on Monday, including not participating in standardized testing, preparing report card comments or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives. Catholic and high school teachers were angered when the Tories announced in March that average secondary school class sizes would jump from 22 to 28 and four e-learning courses would be mandatory for graduation. The province has since scaled back those increases, to an average class size of 25 and two e-learning courses, but the unions say that’s not good enough. Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the key sticking point in negotiations with high school teachers is compensation, with the union demanding a roughly two-per-cent wage increase and the government offering one per cent. The government enacted legislation limiting public sector wage increases to one per cent for three years. The teachers and other unions are challenging the move in court as an unconstitutional violation of their collective bargaining rights.