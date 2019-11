Ontario Elementary Teachers Move A Step Closer To Strike

Chris Young/Canadian Press Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, poses for a photo at the union's Toronto offices on Nov. 1, 2019.

The union says it is now requesting what is known as a no-board report, which can take a few days to be issued.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the government met with a conciliator today amid tense contract talks.

TORONTO — Teachers in Ontario’s public elementary schools are moving toward a legal strike position.

Seventeen days after that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position.

Union president Sam Hammond says in the meantime, the parties are set to meet again next week, and he hopes the government will get serious.

ETFO members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.

