Ontario Elementary Teachers Back On Strike After Contract Talks Collapse

Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS Teachers with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they strike in Toronto on Jan. 20.

TORONTO — It’s shaping up to be another week of scrambling for thousands of parents of children whose teachers are planning strike action in Ontario. Contract talks between the province and the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) collapsed Friday with ETFO saying its teachers would walk out at each board twice a week, starting Monday. The school boards to be hit by elementary strikes Monday include: Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior-Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands — and a provincewide strike by ETFO is set for Thursday.