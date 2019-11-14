NEWS
Ontario Elementary Teachers Start Preparations For Work-To-Rule

A work-to-rule strike will begin on Nov. 26, the union says.

  • Canadian Press
Chris Young/Canadian Press
Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario president Sam Hammond speaks to the media in the union's Toronto offices on Nov. 1, 2019.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says it’s preparing for a work-to-rule strike beginning on November 26th.

The federation said 98 per cent of members voted for the job action, which they say targets administrative tasks and won’t affect children.

President Sam Hammond said the federation hopes to put pressure on the Ontario government to better support special needs students, kindergarten programs and reducing violence in schools.

The ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.

