Ontario English Catholic Teachers A Step Closer To Legal Strike Position

THE CANADIAN PRESS Protesting teachers union members gather outside Ogden Junior Public School where Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce was making an announcement, in Toronto on Wednesday.

TORONTO — The union representing the province’s English Catholic teachers says it is moving closer to a legal strike position.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) requested a “no-board” report on Friday, which can take a few days to be issued.

Once that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position 17 days later.

The union says the government will not reverse cuts it has made which impact the classroom and it sees little prospect for further progress in talks.

Earlier this month, the teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he is disappointed by the move and called on all parties to reach a “deal in good faith.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

Also on HuffPost: