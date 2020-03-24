These Are The Businesses Ontario Considers As Essential Services

TORONTO — All Ontario businesses deemed non-essential have been ordered to close Tuesday night as part of escalating government measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announced the closures Monday, issuing a lengthy list of the types of businesses that will be allowed to remain open.

“The grocery store clerks, transit and hydro workers and truckers are out there on the front lines making sure the people of Ontario continue to have access to the products and services they need,” Ford said in a statement.

“It is essential that their workplaces be kept as safe as possible so these local heroes can return home to their families worry-free.”

The government said Ontarians will still have access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and their power and telecommunications will continue to run.