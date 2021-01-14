Ontario Pauses Evictions While Stay-At-Home Order Is In Effect

BackyardProduction via Getty Images A face mask and an eviction notice are seen in this file photo.

The province’s municipal affairs minister says the pause will ensure people can stay safely in their housing while a stay-at-home order remains in place.

TORONTO — Ontario has temporarily paused residential evictions during its current state of emergency.

The order, which came into effect today, requires all Ontario residents to stay home as much as possible, only leaving for essential trips.

This is the second time the province has paused residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Landlord and Tenant Board will continue to hear eviction applications and issue orders, but the enforcement of eviction orders will be postponed, except in urgent situations – such as for illegal activity.

The government says if tenants can pay their rent, they should continue to do so, or pay as much as possible.

Opposition politicians have been calling for such a ban for months. In December, the PCs voted for a NDP MPP’s non-binding motion calling for a moratorium on evictions.

Ontario declared the state of emergency on Tuesday and said it will stay in place for at least 28 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 14, 2021.

With a file from Emma Paling