Ontario Announces Plans To Expand Greenbelt Protected Area

TORONTO — Ontario said it plans to expand the province’s Greenbelt by adding a moraine south of Toronto and a series of urban river lands to the protected zone.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark said Wednesday the proposed expansion will mean adding the Paris Galt Moraine, which runs approximately from Caledon to Brantford, to the Greenbelt.

The plan would also add lands around the Don River in Toronto and land around Duffins Creek in Ajax and Pickering to the protected area.

Clark said the government will immediately launch a 60-day consultation on its proposal, but will not consider requests to remove any lands from the protected area.

“We’re looking to expand and further protect urban river valleys and increase the Greenbelt’s footprint into high-density, urban areas,” he said. “I want to be clear. We will not in any way entertain any proposals that will move lands in the Greenbelt, or open the Greenbelt lands to any kind of development.”

Created in 2005

Ontario created the Greenbelt in 2005 to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development.

The Progressive Conservative government’s proposal earned praise from advocacy group Environmental Defence, which said when the plan is complete, it will limit sprawl and protect farmland, forests and drinking water.

It asked the government to also consider adding additional wetlands in Durham Region to the protected zone which are in danger of being developed.

“Adding such lands to the Greenbelt will increase farmland and nature protection and reduce land speculation in these areas,” the group said in a statement.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner was critical of the announcement, saying the government is using it as cover for its record of “environmental destruction.”

He said if the government is serious about protecting the Greenbelt, it would cancel a planned highway — Highway 413 — through part of the zone.