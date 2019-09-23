Ontario Farmer Goes Big With Message Comparing Scheer To Ford

Mike Southam via Danielle Takacs/Facebook Federal Liberal candidate Danielle Takacs shared this photo of a message ploughed in John Langs' field in the Brantford, Ont., area on Sept. 20, 2019.

An Ontario farmer is ploughing his way into political circles by sending a message to voters with his farm. Federal Liberal candidate Danielle Takacs posted an image on Facebook Friday that shows a farm near Brantford, Ont., with the message “Scheer-Ford ain’t no difference!” carved into the green field. “Proud Liberal farmer John Langs wants to get his message out and so do I,” Takacs, the candidate for Branford-Brant, wrote in the caption. The Facebook post was shared hundreds of times over the weekend. The sign is a shot at federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the province’s Progressive Conservative (PC) leader. Unlike Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Ford has shied away from getting involved in the federal election. Scheer and Ford have not campaigned together since the federal election campaign kicked off on Sept. 11.

Scheer was asked about why the Ontario hasn’t appeared with him at campaign stops in the battleground province. “The focus here is about supporting our candidates, getting our message out to people all over this country in every region,” Scheer told reporters last week. “We’re going to win seats in provinces that haven’t had Conservative premiers in a while, we’re going to win seats in every region of this country.”

I love our farmers and I want to thank the wonderful people of Verner and West Nipissing for their hospitality and making @IPM2019CIL a huge success! #IPM2019pic.twitter.com/uGTNxHSzzy — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 22, 2019