Ford Government Will Revive French University But Asks Feds To Pay Half

TORONTO — Ontario has secured half of the funding for a proposed French-language university, the Progressive Conservative government said Thursday as it invited Ottawa to come up with the other half.

The project would cost $126 million and take eight years to be completed, the province said in its request to the federal government.

“Ontario has secured the necessary approvals for its share of the project, (and) is ready to make a financial commitment,” Ross Romano, minister of training, colleges and universities, said in a letter to Melanie Joly, the federal minister of tourism, official languages and la Francophonie.

Ontario cancelled the plan 10 months ago

The Tories scrapped the project in November as part of their effort to balance the books, a move that sparked outrage and protests amongst Franco-Ontarians. The decision prompted then-Tory legislator Amanda Simard to leave the party caucus and sit as an independent.

The government recently said it was reconsidering its decision, and has been quietly negotiating with Ottawa to split the costs of what would be the first French-only university in the province — home to 600,000 francophones. The school was set to be located in southwestern Ontario.