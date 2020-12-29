THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips looks on as he delivers baked goods and coffee to frontline health workers at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Nov. 5, 2020.

Ontario Minister of Finance Rod Phillips is drawing criticism for taking a personal trip out of the country at a time when Canadians are being told to avoid non-essential international travel. Phillips and his wife left Canada on Dec. 13, days after the provincial legislature adjourned, and is still out of the country, Emily Hogeveen, a spokesperson for the minister, confirmed to HuffPost Canada. She could not say where Phillips travelled. “Had I been aware then of the eventual December 26th provincewide shutdown, we would have canceled the trip,” the minister said in a statement. Phillips said he has continued to work daily in both his role as a minister and as MPP for Ajax, “including dozens of digital Ministry, constituency and cabinet committee calls and meetings.”

The minister said he will quarantine for 14 days upon his return and observe all other public health directives.

He will be back “shortly,” his spokesperson said. Hogeveen also confirmed Phillips left the country in August for a personal trip and quarantined for 14 days upon arriving back in Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Dec. 22 “we can’t take unnecessary risks” as a new variant of COVID-19 spreads. He called for more testing and further tightening of borders. Tweets on Phillips’ account since his departure — which show him interacting with business owners, other politicians and community leaders — have all been posted by staff and include photos from before his trip, Hogeveen said. One of those tweets, posted Dec. 24, is a message encouraging people to thank front-line workers for the sacrifices they’re making during the holidays. After Newstalk1010 broke the news of the minister’s trip, people have replied to the tweet to ask Phillips what sacrifices he has made.

Who is making the sacrifices? Do what I say not what I do sacrifice, eh? I've listened & followed every rule. I've missed every important milestones since March that have occurred w/all my family & friends. Yet, you think it's ok to vacay& lie about it. Not impressed!@fordnation — Gina Gigliozzi (@GinaGigs) December 29, 2020

What sacrifice did you make? — bean. (@righteousbean) December 29, 2020

Do as I say, not as I do says @RodPhillips01.

FYI Rod, you can cancel scheduled trips. I've cancelled 2 this year. I guess you just weren't willing to make that sacrifice. — KrisFitz☘ (@FitzKris10) December 29, 2020

Deputy Leader of the Ontario NDP Sara Singh said Phillips needs to face consequences for his trip. “Everyday folks were separated from their aging parents during the holidays. They’ve missed the birthdays and graduations of people who are precious to them, and they have been separated from nieces, nephews and grandbabies as they’ve grown and hit new milestones over the last year,” Singh said. “While the rest of us ache to hug our loved ones again, Doug Ford insiders are whooping it up ....” Leader of the Ontario Liberals Steven Del Duca also criticized the trip, writing on Twitter, “There needs to be consequences for Minister Phillips’ hypocrisy, but the buck stops with Doug Ford.”

Obviously, I would prefer that people don’t take a vacation at this time ... Dr. Barbara Yaffe