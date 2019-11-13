Ontario Fires 9 Health CEOs As It Starts Merging Agencies

Tijana Martin/Canadian Press Minister of Health Christine Elliott announces Ontario's plan for long-term health care system at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario is starting to merge the province’s major health agencies such as Cancer Care Ontario and eHealth under one umbrella and firing the CEOs of nine Local Health Integration Networks. The province’s 14 LHINs and six health agencies will be consolidated into a new super agency called Ontario Health for an estimated $350 million a year in savings. As a preliminary step in the process, Health Minister Christine Elliott announced today that five of those six agencies will transfer to Ontario Health as of Dec. 2. Trillium Gift of Life Network, which is responsible for organ and tissue donation and transplantation services, will be transferred later. Elliott says the changes will have no impact on patients, and employees will continue to do the same work, but Ontario Health will now be their employer. Earlier: Ontario will ban vape ads. Story continues after video.

The government has said the LHINs will eventually be eliminated entirely, but for now five CEOs will remain on to oversee different regions until the merger is complete. “We are still doing the work necessary to make sure patient care won’t be interrupted, but we didn’t feel that it was necessary to have 14 LHINs anymore,” Elliott said in an interview. “For the people who use those services (of all the agencies), we’ve been very careful to do this transition so that patient care will not be negatively affected. We want people to continue to access the same care that they always have, and it will be there for them.” 800 positions already eliminated Over the summer, the government announced that 416 people in “back-office positions” at the health agencies, including communications, planning, and financial services, were being laid off, while another 409 vacant positions were being eliminated. Elliott said that represented most of the back-office changes that would be made, but “there may be a small number” of other people who will also lose their jobs. Premier Doug Ford repeatedly promised during last year’s election that “not a single person (would) lose their job” under his government.