Peter Fenwick/LinkedIn, Canadian Press Peter Fenwick, left, a long-time customer of the premier's former chief of staff, Dean French, right, was hired by the Ontario government in November 2018.

TORONTO — A senior Ontario bureaucrat was fired Thursday as a report emerged that he had ties to Premier Doug Ford’s former chief of staff.

The head of the province’s public service said in a memo to staff that Peter Fenwick, Ontario’s strategic transformation adviser, was out of his post and the office he led was being eliminated.

“As we go into the second year of supporting the government to deliver on its agenda, we have evaluated the structure of Cabinet Office,” Steven Davidson wrote. “As a result of the review, the Transformation Office in Cabinet Office is being dissolved.”

It came the same day that the Toronto Star reported that Fenwick has known Dean French for a long time, including being a life insurance customer of Ford’s now-former right hand man for 20 years.

French abruptly left his post last month following news that at least three government appointees had personal ties to him.