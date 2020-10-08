Ontario's Ford Plant Gets $590M In Government Funding To Make Electric Cars

THE CANADIAN PRESS The ford assembly plant is seen here in Oakville, Ont., on March 19, 2020. The Oakville plant employs 3,400 workers.

OAKVILLE, Ont. — The federal and Ontario governments are each chipping in more than $250 million to mass produce electric vehicles — and the batteries that power them — at the Ford Motor Company’s plant in Oakville, Ont. Unifor revealed the governments will be spending a total of $590 million combined. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the joint investment Thursday morning, calling it an important step in building the next generation of Canada’s auto industry. It is part of a three-year agreement worth nearly $2 billion that was announced last month between the automaker and Unifor, the union that represents autoworkers in Canada.

The premier spoke at the Oakville plant with representatives of the motor company for the announcement. Trudeau and Unifor president Jerry Dias joined them virtually from the company’s connectivity and innovation centre in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata, Ont. The Oakville plant employs 3,400 Ford workers and Dias has said retooling the plant to produce electric vehicles will save 3,000 of those jobs. The agreement will also have a significant impact on the industry’s supply chain, including auto parts suppliers in the region, Trudeau said Thursday. “For our auto sector, for the environment, this is a win-win,” he said. Watch: Canada’s charging station problem is hurting electric car ownership. Story continues below.