Ontario Tightens Gathering Limits In Toronto, Peel And Ottawa

Canadian Press / Lars Hagberg Doug Ford addresses the media at the 3M plant in Brockville, Ontario in August. The Ontario Premier announced Thursday that Ontario will lower the number of people permitted at social gatherings in three regions of Ontario.

TORONTO — Ontario is lowering the number of people permitted at social gatherings in three regions that have recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The change will only affect Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa, and will not apply to businesses like restaurants, movie theatres, or banquet halls.

Premier Doug Ford says starting Friday only 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors, down from the current limit of 25, while the number for outdoor gatherings will drop from the 100 to 25.

Fines for the organizers of events that violate the new rules will be a minimum of $10,000, while those attending the gatherings with face $750 fines.

Ford and medical officials have linked social gatherings to the increase in virus rates in some regions of the province.

Ontario reported 293 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three new deaths related to the coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Toronto reported 85 new cases, with 63 in Peel Region and 39 in Ottawa. She said 70 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.