Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott speak to reporters in Ottawa on March 12, 2020.

TORONTO — A group of health-care providers is calling on Ontario’s government to immediately reinstate paid sick days and stop employers from asking for doctors’ notes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a critical need for labour laws that improve health instead of undermining it,” Carolina Jimenez, a registered nurse and coordinator of the Decent Work & Health Network, told reporters at Queen’s Park Thursday.

Ontario Legislative Assembly Carolina Jimenez of the Decent Work & Health Network speaks to media at Queen's Park on March 12, 2020.

"As health providers, our hands are tied," she said. "Our medical advice is to stay at home if you're sick and it is made meaningless because so many of our patients do not have the financial means to do so." In 2018, Premier Doug Ford's government axed a requirement for employers to provide at least two paid sick days per year and gave employers the power to require a doctor's note when a worker takes time off. There were 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario as of noon Thursday. Another 536 are under investigation. The Public Health Agency of Canada is recommending that workplaces help contain the spread of COVID-19 by suspending the need for sick notes, relaxing time-off policies and reducing social contact when possible. Jimenez said Thursday that a permanent law should be put in place to give workers seven paid sick days per year and 10 unpaid days for emergencies without fear of losing their job.

Writing sick notes is a waste of time for health-care workers, added Dr. Edward Xie, a Toronto emergency physician. “Our hospitals and ERs are already facing record wait times. This is a very costly way to provide sick notes.” He also said that food service or child care workers, who come into contact with scores of people every day, might not be able to afford time off. “Their next pay cheque might be the difference between having food on the table or not, paying the rent or not,” Xie said. “Think of the servers and care workers you come across every day. Will they have the option of staying home when they’re sick?”