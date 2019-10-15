NEWS
Ontario High School Teachers To Start Strike Votes

OSSTF members will vote on strike action starting Oct. 22.

A crowd gathers at Queen's Park to protest the provincial government's changes to schools at the Rally for Education in Toronto on April 6, 2019.

TORONTO — The union representing Ontario’s high school teachers says it will hold strike votes among its members in the coming weeks.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says voting will begin Oct. 22 and finish Nov. 15.

Bischof says the decision follows the province’s refusal to discuss “substantive issues” at the bargaining table.

He says the government is refusing to engage in meaningful discussions about the most important issues including staffing levels in schools.

The OSSTF, government and school boards still have bargaining dates schedule later this month and in November.

The union recently took the rare step of releasing all of its bargaining proposals in a bid to have “transparent” negotiations with the government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

