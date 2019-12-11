Ontario High School Teachers Hold 1-Day Strike As Contract Talks Stall

TORONTO — High school students at nine Ontario school boards will be out class Wednesday as their teachers hold a one-day strike to protest the lack of progress in contract talks with Premier Doug Ford’s government.

The Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation, which represents public high school teachers, says it will move ahead with the job action as talks appear to have stalled.

The strike will affect a series of boards, including the provinces’ largest — the Toronto District School Board — as well as boards in southwestern, eastern and northern Ontario.