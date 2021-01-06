Ontario Hospital CEO Resigns From Health Panels After Caribbean Trip

Dr. Tom Stewart/Twitter Dr. Tom Stewart is seen here in a photo posted on his Twitter account in November 2018. The physician, who heads the Niagara Health System, travelled to the Dominican Republic over the holidays.

A physician who travelled to the Dominican Republic over the holidays has resigned from a group of experts that help guide the Ontario government’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tom Stewart is chief executive officer of the Niagara Health System and the St. Joseph’s Health System.

In March, the Ministry of Health welcomed Stewart to the government’s Command Table that was set up to provide strategic direction to the province about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Late Tuesday, the ministry said it has accepted Stewart’s resignation from groups that advise the province about COVID-19.

“Helen Angus, Ontario’s Deputy Minister of Health, has accepted Dr. Tom Stewart’s resignation from the Health Co-ordination Table, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and the LTC Incident Management System Table,” the ministry said in a release.

“The people of Ontario have made countless sacrifices during the pandemic and it remains critically important that everyone continues to follow public health advice. We all have a part to play to stop the spread of COVID-19.”