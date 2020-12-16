Ontario Asks Hospitals To Make Space For Surge In COVID-19 Patients

Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Paramedics transport an elderly man to the emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is asking the province’s hospitals to prepare to use their surge capacity within 48 hours because of soaring COVID-19 cases. The CEO of Ontario Health, which co-ordinates several agencies in the province’s health-care system, makes the request in a memo to hospitals. Matt Anderson asks hospitals in the province’s lockdown and red zones to ensure they have at least 10 to 15 per cent surge capacity for adult COVID-19 patients. For hospitals in green, yellow, and orange zones, he asks that they plan how to incrementally create at least that amount of surge capacity for patients with the virus. Earlier:

Anderson says the health system’s ability to care for patients is being challenged because of the virus, so he is asking hospitals to ensure they have the capacity. He says the actions the hospitals take in the next days and weeks will dictate their ability to meet “escalating and anticipated” capacity demands. Ontario posted 2,139 new cases Wednesday and 2,275 Tuesday, a new record. Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday a change to how cases are reported partially explained the jump, “but those are still disturbing numbers.” As of Tuesday morning, there were 921 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 249 people in intensive care.