POLITICS
03/24/2020 10:21 EDT

Ontario To Reduce Hydro Rates Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Off-peak rates will apply at all hours.

  • The Canadian Press
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at an emergency sitting of the legislature  in Toronto on March 19, 2020.

TORONTO — A senior Ontario government source says the premier will announce today that hydro rates will be temporarily lowered as many people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source, who wasn’t authorized to discuss the announcement publicly, says it will be done by moving all of the current time-of-use pricing to off-peak rates.

As first reported by the Globe and Mail, it’s expected families will save more than $20 per month, small businesses will save $150 and farms will save more than $300.

The new pricing structure will be in place for 45 days.

READ MORE...

The source says the move will cost about $162 million.

Ontario has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.

Earlier On HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: business ontario politics Utilities