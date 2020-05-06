Ontario Extends Hydro Relief Program, Emergency Orders For COVID-19 Crisis

Cole Burston via Getty Images The flags of Canada and Ontario fly in front of a Hydro One transmission tower in Toronto on July 12, 2018.

Ontario is keeping electricity rates down for a little longer as the province grapples with its current emergency lockdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release Wednesday, the province says it is extending its electricity rate relief program until May 31. This means Ontarians will be billed all day, seven days a week, at the off-peak rate, which is the lowest price available.

The temporary relief measure was put in place March 24, a week after the province declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says its meant to help families, farmers and small businesses who may be taking a financial hit with lockdown measures in place for nearly two months.

“The extension of this electricity rate relief will leave more money in people’s pockets until businesses can start to reopen and people can get back to work,” Ford said in a statement.