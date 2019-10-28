Ontario To Let Airport Bars Serve Booze 24/7

TORONTO — People in Ontario will likely soon be able to drink around the clock in airport bars, take their dogs onto patios and into breweries, and bring home as much booze as they want from other provinces.

The proposed loosened alcohol restrictions were among dozens of measures in a bill tabled Monday to ease red tape and regulations. The legislation also tackles rules around trucking, mining, pensions and several other sectors.

Under the proposed law, bars and restaurants that are located after security in certain commercial airports in the province could serve alcohol all day. They are currently restricted to between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The government said the move to allow 24-hour alcohol service in airports would bring Ontario in line with rules elsewhere.

“I think it just speaks to the general process of our government trying to be open for business and ensuring our regulations are modern and compliant,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, the associate minister of small business and red tape reduction.

