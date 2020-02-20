Ontario Is Still Issuing Defective Plates, But Plans To Recall Them Eventually

TORONTO — The latest model of Ontario’s licence plates will need to be replaced once the manufacturer has fixed “a problem” that makes them difficult to read in the dark, the Progressive Conservative government said Thursday.

House leader Paul Calandra said the government is disappointed the defect appeared just weeks after the new model, manufactured by 3M Canada, was introduced. He said the government expects the company will foot the bill for the repair and replacement of the plates.

“Are the licence plates a problem? Absolutely,” Calandra said. “We procured something from 3M, we expect them to fix the problem. We bought something and we want them to fix it.”

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the government said 3M is currently working on a new “enhanced licence plate” which is expected to be available in less than three weeks. People who have already have the new plates will receive the enhanced version in the mail, the government said.

Approximately 49,000 of the new plates have been distributed to Ontarians, and an additional 134,000 are currently in Service Ontario locations, the government said.