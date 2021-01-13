What You Can And Can’t Do Under Ontario’s New Lockdown

Friends, Ontario’s new stay-at-home order comes down to each of us asking ourselves a very simple question: is leaving home absolutely essential? If the answer isn’t an immediate and emphatic ‘yes’ then please stay home.



Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 13, 2021

Ford’s office sent a list of frequently asked questions about the rules to reporters Wednesday. The government can’t make one set of rules work for all Ontario regions, spokesperson Travis Kann said in the email. People in downtown Toronto, for example, can shop online or get everything they need from one big-box store, he said, while people in rural areas rely on curbside pickup at small retailers to get their essentials. “... As we have from the very outset of this pandemic, we will continue to rely on the best judgment of Ontarians as they stay at home as much as possible and only leave their homes for essential purposes,” Kann said. Some of the rules are straight-up contradictory. For example, Ontarians are being told not to go out unless it’s absolutely essential, but weddings and funerals are still allowed to host up to 10 people if they all wear masks and physically distance.

As per usual, Ontario's new directives are inherently contradictory. You may only go out for essential purposes. Also, if you go out to pick up your non-essential goods, you only have until 8p.m. pic.twitter.com/flHdQCGsiO — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) January 12, 2021

Here are the most important things to know. These changes go into effect at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 14 and will be in place until at least Feb. 11. What’s changing? Ontarians are being ordered to leave home only for essential reasons, like getting groceries and medication, going to medical appointments and getting exercise. Police and bylaw officers have the power to ask for identification and write a ticket if they have reason to believe someone is out for a non-essential trip;

Schools in Windsor, Toronto, Peel, York and Hamilton will stay closed for in-person learning until Feb. 10 ;

Students in Grades 1 to 3 will have to wear masks and all students will have to wear masks outdoors when physical distancing isn’t possible;

Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images A woman wearing a face mask pushes a baby stroller as she walks on a street in Mississauga, Ont. on Jan. 12, 2021.

Outdoor gatherings of more than five people are not allowed and can be dispersed by police. But the government says this allowance is only in place for people who live alone to visit with one other household;

Masks are now recommended outdoors when physical distancing is difficult;

when physical distancing is difficult; Non-essential stores, like liquor stores and hardware stores, must close at 8 p.m. This doesn’t apply to grocery stores, big-box retailers and restaurants serving take-out;

Non-essential construction is being restricted more. What are you allowed to do? Go outside to buy groceries or medication;

Send a child, who is too young to be in school, to child care ;

Attend medical appointments;

Go to work if you cannot work from home;

Go outside for exercise;

Visit with one other household if you live alone. What are you NOT supposed to do? Visit with a social “circle” or “bubble” of people you don’t live with. This has not been recommended since early October ;

Go into work if it’s possible to do your job from home;

Stay in a short-term rental, like an AirBnB property, even if you already booked it (an exception is made if the rental is your only housing). Why is this happening? The previous lockdown didn’t work, according to Ontario’s top health officials. Hospitals are now on track to be overrun with COVID-19 patients in a matter of weeks. “The data is showing we’re in a very dangerous situation right now,” Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health told reporters Tuesday. She and her colleagues released modelling that showed Ontario will have between 10,000 and 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by mid-February if the current growth rate stays the same.



... we’re in a very dangerous situation right now. Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health