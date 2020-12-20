Ontario To Go Into Province-Wide Lockdown: Reports

ASSOCIATED PRESS People line up at a COVID-19 assessment center on Dec. 2, 2020, in Scarborough, Ont.

Ontario is headed towards a province-wide lockdown in an effort to bring down surging case counts, media reports said Sunday, as the second wave of the pandemic also saw Nunavut record its first deaths from COVID-19. Citing sources briefed on the provincial plan, two media outlets, Global News and 680 News, said the Ontario government is poised to announce a sweeping shutdown of non-essential services on Monday. The duration of the lockdown will vary in length depending on the region, the outlets said in reports released Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The province has been holding emergency talks over the weekend to discuss additional pandemic measures in the wake of several consecutive days with case counts exceeding 2,000. The new restrictions are expected to be announced Monday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford, front, and Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott look at freezers ahead of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Toronto on Dec. 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, Nunavut reported its first two deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Sunday as case counts remained high in several provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, which account for the bulk of the country’s infections. A joint statement issued by Nunavut’s premier, health minister and chief public health officer said a resident of Arviat and one from Rankin Inlet died Saturday. The territory had no cases of COVID-19 until November, and has since recorded 259. The news comes a day after Canada surpassed 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest 100,000 cases were recorded across the country over just 15 days ― the shortest growth period since the pandemic was declared in March. It took six months for Canada to register its first 100,000 cases of the virus, another four to reach 200,000, less than a month to hit 300,000 and 18 days to hit 400,000. The two provinces hardest hit by the pandemic, Ontario and Quebec, each reported more than 2,000 new infections Sunday, with Ontario’s tally at 2,316 and Quebec’s at 2,146. The provinces also recorded 25 and 21 new deaths, respectively. Out east, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador each reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.