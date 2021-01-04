1 In 3 Ontario Nursing Homes Now Have COVID-19 Outbreaks

Cole Burston/Getty Images A man attempts to visit a family member at a long-term care home in Toronto on May 10, 2020. Provincial data shows 207 long-term care homes are currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario.

A third of Ontario’s long-term care homes are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, marking a new record for the province, as advocates say spread among staff has forced some facilities to seek new sources of support to care for residents.

According to provincial data, 207 of the 626 long-term care homes in Ontario are currently experiencing outbreaks of the virus, including 19 new ones reported Sunday.

The CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, which represents nearly 70 per cent of homes in the province, says the rising number of outbreaks is pushing the system to its limits.

“We have to find a way to stem this,” Donna Duncan said by phone Sunday. “Where there are extraordinary circumstances, we need to make sure we get out ahead of them so we don’t see the type of crises that we saw in the (first wave).”

More small outbreaks

A spokeswoman for Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton said enhanced testing efforts have allowed authorities to detect infections before the virus spreads through facilities.

While the number of facilities with at least one COVID-19 case may be at an all-time high, the size and nature of those outbreaks has shifted during the second wave, Krystle Caputo said in an email.

On Sunday, the province logged 1,140 COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents and 1,130 infections among staff. More than half of the 207 facilities with outbreaks have no resident cases, Caputo said.

By comparison, she said, at the peak of the first wave on May 18, 2,538 residents and 1,615 staff were infected across 190 facilities.