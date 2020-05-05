Supplied Toronto midwife Christie Lockhart wears personal protective equipment during a 24-hour hospital shift where she attended six births during the COVID-19 crisis.

TORONTO — For midwife Christie Lockhart, there’s no option to stay home.

Pandemic or not, births will go on, and so will she.

Wearing a mask, gown and a pair of gloves, Lockhart cares for mothers giving birth at home or in the hospital. For those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, Lockhart teaches them how to safely care for their newborn — stay six feet away as much as possible and wear a mask while breastfeeding.

She picks up extra 24-hour shifts to fill in for her colleagues cannot work, attending half a dozen births. Some of the newborns are tested for the novel coronavirus.

As she heads out the door each day her wife no longer says “have fun,” but rather “stay safe.”

“I can’t tell you how hard it’s been to work through COVID-19,” Lockhart told HuffPost Canada. “And then there’s the very real risk that we all feel when we work in the hospital and the community.”

Despite the heightened risk of contracting COVID-19, midwives are one of the few health-care workers in Ontario not eligible for the provincial government’s “pandemic pay” of $4 extra an hour and $250 a month until mid-August.