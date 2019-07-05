'You’re A F**king Piece Of S**t': Ontario Minister Sorry For Tirade

Getty Images and The Canadian Press Minister Lisa MacLeod apologized on Twitter on Friday for being "so blunt" towards Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.

Ontario Minister Lisa MacLeod is not denying she accosted the owner of the Ottawa Senators at a Rolling Stones concert and called him profane names. In response to Eugene Melnyk’s accusations in an Ottawa Citizen story that has now gone viral, including that she had called him a couple of insulting names that included the f-bomb, MacLeod apologized on Twitter for “being so blunt.”

Let me set the record straight, I gave @MelnykEugene some feedback at the Rolling Stones concert and I apologized to him for being so blunt. I have serious concerns about the state of our beloved Ottawa Senators! We need to get our team back on the road to winning the cup! — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) July 5, 2019

Melnyk told the Citizen he was at the concert near Barrie on Saturday night, when MacLeod pushed through the crowd. He thought she was a “crazed fan.” He said she then yelled at him, “Do you know who I am?” When he said he didn’t, she apparently said, “I am your minister and you’re a f***ing piece of s**t and a f***ing loser.” Melnyk hadn’t recorded the conversation, but soon after wrote it down. He told the Citizen he was upset by the incident and sent a letter to the Premier’s office where Doug Ford’s communications director Laryssa Waler called him and asked him to confirm the account. The Premier’s office, MacLeod’s office, and Ottawa Senators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Eugene Melnyk just emailed our @BoyerMichel saying Doug Ford called him and says he’s “a big fan of (Ford) following our conversation.“ Melnyk adds “I’m walking away with a much higher opinion of the Premier and a much lower opinion of our Minister of Sport (ironic).” #senspic.twitter.com/SVI0bkZ4Fl — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) July 5, 2019

MacLeod was recently demoted from the Ministry of Community and Social Services to the Ministry of Culture following her handling of the autism file. She apologized on Twitter in February after behavioural therapists said she’d threatened them if they didn’t support the province’s changes.

It’s been an emotional time.



Throughout this process my focus has always been on the 23,000 children who were abandoned under the previous government’s plan. This is an issue I take very personally and I apologize if my comments made anyone feel threatened or uncomfortable. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) February 14, 2019