Nathan Denette/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions from the media about the COVID-19 pandemic at Queen's Park in Toronto on Sept. 28, 2020.

“Earlier this week, we received a real wake-up call,” Ford said, referencing modelling that found Ontario could see 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day by mid-October.

TORONTO — Ontario will introduce new restrictions in regions hit hard by COVID-19 and will limit testing to appointment-only, Premier Doug Ford announced Friday.

Ford said that masks will be mandatory on public transit, in stores and at workplaces where social distancing isn’t possible, everywhere in Ontario starting Saturday.

He also said there would be new restrictions on areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases: Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region.

In Ottawa and Peel, restaurants and bars must seat no more than six people to a table and have fewer than 100 customers at a time. Toronto has already said it would limit restaurants and bars to serving a total of 75 customers at a time with six to a table, Ford noted.

Banquet halls must also sit no more than six people to a table and limit the number of people in the facility at one time to 50. Gyms must also limit occupancy to 50 people in the facility and 10 per fitness class.

“These measures will help us protect each other. There is a lot at stake,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The news comes as opposition parties call for tighter restrictions and Ottawa Public Health warns the health-care system “is in crisis.”