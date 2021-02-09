TORONTO – NHL staff will be allowed to eat in designated Ontario restaurants while much of the province remains in lockdown and under stay-at-home orders, the chief medical officer of health confirmed Monday.

“The rules with the NHL are very much strict with their protocols, with their frequent testing, their isolation of their players … very tight transport within Canada,” Dr. David Williams said at a Queen’s Park press conference.

“There are some players, of course, this is not their home, and require some place to have some eating and food facilities. The NHL has procured that in a tight level of restriction and control.”

The NHL had previously said that players would only be allowed indoors at their hotel and the rink while travelling for the 2021 season. But the league now plans to submit a list of places it wants to use, including bars, restaurants, and gyms, to Dr. Williams’ office, according to CBC Sports.