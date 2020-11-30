Ontario PCs Have Raked In $30K From Big Nursing Home Lobbyists

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford ’s Progressive Conservative party has received at least $30,833 in donations from lobbyists hired by the private nursing home industry, a HuffPost Canada analysis has found.

A spokesperson for Ford declined to comment. A spokesperson for Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton did not respond by deadline.

and one of its riding associations since 2015.

$11,434 to various wings of the PC party, including the leadership campaigns of Minister

Leslie Noble has lobbied for Chartwell and the OLTCA, and

Andrew Brander, who lobbies for the Ontario Long Term Care Association (OLTCA), which mostly represents for-profit operators, has donated $4,303

In addition to being donors, those lobbyists have all also worked for Ford, his party, people in his government or past PC governments. Akers used to work in Ford’s government for Minister Greg Rickford and Brander worked for Minister Rod Phillips. Lantsman was Ford’s spokesperson during his 2018 run for premier. Noble says on LinkedIn her connections to Conservative politics are “well known” and that she’s advised politicians like former premier Mike Harris. And Roth (formerly Ginny Movat) has worked at Queen’s Park and as an organizer for the PCs. Lavelle-Tuns is named in a 2018 Hill Times article about Ford’s “tight-knit” campaign team.

Movat was unavailable to comment Friday because she’s on parental leave, one of her colleagues at Crestview Strategy told HuffPost by email. A spokesperson for Aker’s employer, public relations firm Navigator, said the company would not comment.

Brander, Lantsman and Noble did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Lavelle-Tuns’ client, Caressant Care, did not respond either.

Pandemic shines spotlight on industry

The long-term care industry has been thrust into the spotlight this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 61 per cent of the Ontarians who’ve died of COVID-19 — or 2,231 people as of Monday — either lived or worked in these facilities. And multiple studies and analyses have found that homes run by for-profit companies had more deadly outbreaks than those run by municipalities or charities.

Ontario relies more on private operators to run these homes than other provinces do and the industry has a long history of hiring lobbyists with connections to provincial politicians.

This past spring and summer, while advocates and politicians called for the industry to be overhauled or even taken over by the government, the industry launched a lobbying blitz.

Lobbyists must register with the province’s integrity commissioner and describe their goals, whenever they attempt to influence public policy. None of these lobbyists listed specific policy proposals, but they said they planned to engage ministers and MPPs about issues such as funding and employment policy.

Lavelle-Tuns said he planned to discuss “the role nursing homes can play to help combat COVID-19.”