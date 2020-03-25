Ontario Student Loan Payments Deferred During Pandemic

Steve Russell via Getty Images Students protest changes to OSAP at Queen's Park in January 2019. The Ontario government on Wednesday announced loan repayments would be paused for six months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario’s fiscal update, released in lieu of the 2020 budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contains good news for those with student loans.

The province will temporarily defer loan payments and interest accrual for six months for students borrowing through the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).

The changes will come into effect March 30 and last until Sept. 30.

The move comes a week after the Canadian government announced a similar pause on payments and interest accrual for federal student loans over the same period.

The province said in its action plan that its measures were “in coordination with the federal government’s measures, leaving more money in the pockets of student borrowers.”

WATCH: Premier Doug Ford gives an update on the COVID-19 crisis. Story continues below